IRON MAIDEN HEADLINER GRASPOP OP VRIJDAG 22 JUNI

Gemaakt op maandag 13 november 2017 15:03 Geschreven door Metal Mike

Een waar icoon. Een levende legende. Dat is Iron Maiden! Al acht keer stond de Engelse band op Graspop Metal Meeting en daar voegen ze maar wat graag een 9e bezoek aan toe. Iron Maiden is de headliner van Graspop Metal Meeting 2018 op vrijdag 22 juni. Na de aankondiging vorige week van Ozzy Osbourne en Guns N’ Roses, zijn er nu drie headliners gekend. Meer namen volgen zeer weldra. De ticketverkoop start nu zaterdag 18 november om 10u via Ticketmaster.be en Proximusgoformusic.be.

Na de enorm succesvolle “The Book Of Souls” wereldtour in 2016 – 2017, die Iron Maiden in april nog naar een uitverkocht Antwerps Sportpaleis bracht, start de band in 2018 alweer de volgende grootse tournee. Op vrijdag 22 juni brengt de Britse metalgrootheid zijn “Legacy Of The Beast World Tour” naar Dessel. De nieuwe tour, geïnspireerd door Maiden’s ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ mobile game en stripboekenreeks, zal op het podium verschillende en wisselende “werelden” bevatten met een setlist die grotendeels zal teruggrijpen naar werk uit de jaren 80 en een handvol verrassingen voor de fans met enkele nummers uit latere albums.



Maiden manager Rod Smallwood licht toe:

“As our fans know, we’ve been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce and Adrian re-joined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with “History/Hits” tours. We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too.



“For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie! I don’t want to give too much away at the moment but we’re working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show."

Ben je niet in de gelegenheid om naar Graspop te gaan: Iron Maiden speelt op 1 juli in de Gelredome te Arnhem. Het voorprogramma wordt daar verzorgd door Killswitch Engage