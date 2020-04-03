RED DE ZOMER

Het corona virus houdt iedereen in zijn greep. Veel bands kunnen niet reizen of lasten hun tours af. We zullen proberen alle verschuivingen en afzeggingen van de festivals voor jullie dagelijks op deze pagina bij te houden.

AFGELAST:

DOWNLOAD

12 - 14 juni Donington (Engeland)

https://downloadfestival.co.uk

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

VERSCHOVEN:

WAREGEMSE METAL DAY

28 november, Concert/Expo Hall - Waregem (B)

AMENRA, CELESTE, DELAIN, EVIL INVADERS, KING HISS, MISERY LOVES CO., PSYCHONAUT en STAKE.

https://wmday.be

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST EN NIEUWE DATUM 2021:

PITFEST

3 - 5 juni 2021, Resort ZuidDrenthe - Erica

www.pitfest.nl

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST EN NIEUWE DATUM 2021:

PAASPOP

2 - 4 april 2021, De Molenheide - Schijndel

www.paaspop.nl

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

KAARTVERKOOP STOPGEZET:

SJOCK 45

10 - 12 juni, Lilsesteenweg - Gierle (B)

www.sjock.com

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST ?

GRAVELAND

9 mei, Plan Schoonhoven - Hollandscheveld

www.graveland-fest.com

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

VERSCHOVEN:

GRINDHOVEN IX

28 november, Dynamo - Eindhoven

Since the outbreak of the terrible coronavirus, we've been facing some uncertain times ahead and we feel for everyone that has been hit by this crisis. For Grindhoven there was no other option but to postpone to a later date this year, with the hope that the situation has returned to normal by then. The Grindhoven team has worked hard at realizing this and we are now happy to announce that we will host edition IX at Dynamo on November 28, retaining 9 of the originally confirmed bands on the line-up, including headliners Entombed A.D.!

Tickets that have been purchased remain valid. If you are unable to make it to Dynamo on November 28 and want to get your tickets refunded, please stand by for news on this procedure as it comes available, we are also awaiting news from Ticketmaster on this.

Without further complications, we are most happy to welcome you after all on November 28 for beers, cheers, music and all the insane madness you were expecting on April 4. Work is underway to announce the pre-party on the 27th as well.

Boneyard, Bütcher, Entombed A.D., Heavy Hoempa, Kutwyv, Meat Spreader, Mensvreters, Powernap en Severe Torture.

www.facebook.com/grindhovuh

- - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST:

HARLEQUIN FEST: Tribute To The 90’s:

4 april, Baroeg - Rotterdam

www.baroeg.nl

- - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST:

ROTTERDAM DEATHFEST:

5 april - Baroeg - Rotterdam

www.baroeg.nl

- - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST:

TATTOO EASTER FEST:

12 april Cult-Art Club - Nijverdal

- - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST

ZATERDAG 4 APRIL

METALWORKS FEST:

4 april, St-Pieterszaal - Kuurne (B)

www.metalworksfest.be

- - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST:

THE HAGUE METAL FEST

25 april - Paard - Den Haag

www.facebook.com/TheHagueMetalFest

- - - - - - - - -

VERSCHOVEN:

DURBUY ROCK FESTIVAL

11 & 12 september - Complexe Du Sassin - Bomal-sur-Ourthe (B)

Vrijdag: DROIT DIVIN, HYBRIDISM, INSOMNIA, JINJER, BERNARD MINET METAL BAND, SKINDRED en SPOIL ENGINE.

Zaterdag: BLACK BOMB A, COSMIC MONARCH, DEATHTURA, ELUVEITIE, EQUILIBRIUM, LACUNA COIL, LAMIRAL, LETHVM, SALTATIO MORTIS en SKILTRON.

www.durbuyrock.be

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

AFGELAST:

KINGSDAY FEST:

27 april - Cult-Art Club - Nijverdal

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

VERSCHOVEN:

HEADBANGER’S BALLS FEST

19 september - Cultuurhuis De Leest - Izegem (B)

For HBF20 we have some good news in these bad times! #HBF20 WILL BE POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER 19th 2020! We’re in touch with all bands and bookers to put as much as possible the same line up. More info about that soon. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, one ever said!

3. All purchased tickets will stay valid for the postponed date of September 19th 2020. When you don’t have the opportunity to join us that date, please send a mail to info@headbangersballs.be

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, HURACAN, DOOL, HEMELBESTORMER, ORANGE GOBLIN, PESTILENCE en SIGNS OF ALGORITHM.

www.headbangersballs.be

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

VERSCHOVEN:

KEEP IT TRUE XXIII

21 - 23 augustus (uitverkocht)

Tauber Frankenhalle - Lauda-Königshofen (D)

o.a. ACID, CIRITH UNGOL, CYCLONE, ELIXIR, GENOCIDE, HEATHEN, LEGEND, LOUDNESS, METALUCIFER, REALM, RIOT CITY, SABBAT, SANCTUARY, SLOUGH FEG, SÖLICITÖR, TRESPASS, VISIGOTH en VULTURE.

www.facebook.com/keepittruefestival

- - - - - - - - - - - -

VERSCHOVEN NAAR 2021:

NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST V

30 april - 2 mei 2021, Effenaar - Eindhoven

All of the bands that have already confirmed for the new dates:

Vrijdag 30 april 2021: Abyssal, Benediction, Cadaveric Incubator, Carnal Decay, Deitus, Morbid Saint, Sacramentum en Unani­mated.

Zaterdag 1 mei 2021: Adorior, Barshasketh, Brutality, Brutal Sphincter, Dismember, Extreme Noise Terror, Purtenance, Putrid Pile, Runemagick, Tulus, Undergang en Unholy Grave.

Zondag 2 mei 2021: Autopsy, Chaos Invoca­ti­on, Despondency, Diocletian, Fleshless, Galvanizer, Grave Desecrator, Immolation, Obliteration, P.L.F, en Skeletal Remains.

www.facebook.com/NetherlandsDeathfest